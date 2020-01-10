WINDHAM — A full-service branch of Bangor Savings Bank at 745 Roosevelt Trail is expected to open by early 2021.
Pending multiple construction approvals, it will be the first Bangor Savings site in town. It will offer consumer and commercial banking services, a drive-up teller and an ATM, along with mortgage, payroll and merchant services.
“We are excited to continue our commitment to serving communities in Maine,” Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice said in a press release. “I am so pleased with this location and look forward to engaging with and supporting the Windham community.”
