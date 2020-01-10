FALMOUTH — A new initiative at the Parish of the Holy Eucharist in Falmouth aims to help adults with their understanding of Catholicism so they are better able to answer their children’s difficult questions about God and faith.

“Youth have great questions and the answers aren’t always prepared and ready on the spot,” said Georgette Dionne, director of faith formation at the parish. “We hope to help adults in these situations with the Faith Formation Hotline.”

The hotline is now active and available for anyone to use. People of all ages are welcome to call.

“As we know, faith formation is lifelong, so any question is welcome,” said Dionne.

The answers to the questions will come in a video featuring a member of the clergy or faith formation staff at the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport).

Questions may be submitted via email to [email protected] with “hotline” in the subject line; on the Parish of the Holy Eucharist Facebook Page; on Twitter or Instagram under #POTHEHotline; or at the parish website, pothe.org/hotline.

Several answer videos have already been created on the website, and links to additional resources for families to further explore the answers will also be provided.

“We hope this is something that Catholics find valuable as they look to enhance the faith lives of their children or themselves,” said Dionne.

For more information, contact the parish at (207) 847-6890.

