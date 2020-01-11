I am writing with regard to the installation of the new so-called improvements to the beautification of the Casco Bay Bridge.

The first time I saw them was at night over the Christmas holidays. I was not impressed. In fact, seeing them lit in the evenings proved to be a distraction, to the point of an accident almost occurring.

I would much rather see someone talking on their cellular phone than having to drive past those. Daytime is far easier, as it is the lights that are the problem. Please reconsider having them lit.

James Konkel

Scarborough

