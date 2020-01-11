LEWISTON — A few police remained on the scene late Saturday morning following an apparent early morning standoff that drew a large contingent of local and state police to an apartment building on Walnut Street.

Bystanders and a television news report indicated two people were seen being led from an apartment building at or near 21 Walnut St. early in the morning after police surrounded 21 Walnut at about 3 a.m. That has not been confirmed by the Sun Journal.

“Several calls reporting gun shots and fighting were received beginning just minutes before 3 a.m. this morning. Officers immediately responded to learn some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut St., and (police) surrounded the building,” according to a Lewiston police statement at 9 a.m.

A State Police tactical team also responded to the location.

At about 8:45 a.m., several residents standing outside said they had been evacuated from their apartments, but other residents in apartments in the area could be seen through their windows and were clearly staying in their apartments.

Bystanders Saturday morning said gunshots were heard at about 3 a.m. and said two people were later seen being led out of an apartment building by police and placed in handcuffs.

At 8:30, police were using a loudspeaker to order residents on the second floor of the apartment building at 21 Walnut St. to come out of the building.

At that time, police were urging the public to seek an alternative route and to stay clear of the area. A section of Walnut Street was closed to traffic between Blake and Pierce street.

Without incident, by 11 a.m. most police had left the area, with several officers remaining as the investigation continued into the incident. The section of street was still blocked off.

No other details were available; police said they would update the public later in the day.

