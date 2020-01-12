TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat High School has hired Terri Tlumac as its new varsity softball head coach per Athletic Director Geoff Godo.

he position was vacant following the resignation of previous head coach Allen Graffam who had led the Eagles the past seasons.

“We feel very fortunate to have Coach Tlumac taking over our softball program. Terri’s unique combination of playing and coaching experience and her passion and vision for building a strong, competitive softball program make her a great fit for the job,” Godo said. “More importantly, she is a caring educator that seeks to promote growth in the young women that she comes into contact with, whether in the classroom or on the field.”

Tlumac, currently a Special Education teacher at Mt. Ararat High School, most recently served as the varsity softball coach at Lisbon High School for the past eight seasons. In addition, she has coached unified bBasketball at the high school level as well as coaching various sports at the sub-varsity and middle school levels.

A 1999 graduate of Brunswick High School, Tlumac pursued her teaching degree while playing softball at the University of Maine-Farmington. The Eagles will be looking to improve upon a challenging 2019 season, in which they finished 2-14 overall and missed the playoffs in Class A North.

