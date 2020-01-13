BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin junior goaltender Alex Zafonte has been named the NESCAC men’s ice hockey player of the week.

Zafonte helped the Polar Bears picked up a sweep of Hamilton and Amherst with 36 saves in each contest. He finished the week stopping 72 of 73 shots (.986 save percentage) he faces and recorded a 0.50 goals against average as Bowdoin earned its first NESCAC weekend sweep of the season.

The Polar Bears will return to action on tonight when they host Southern Maine at 7 p.m. in Watson Arena.

Bowdoin men fall

BRUNSWICK — The Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Bowdoin, 95-86 on Tuesday night in Morrell Gymnasium.

The Monks improved to 6-7 while the Polar Bears fell to 5-7. The Polar Bears rode hot shooting to take an earl 14-point lead, pushing their advantage to 22-8 early in the opening half. Saint Joseph’s chipped away at the lead thanks to 26 first-half points from Jack Casale, closing the gap to 42-41 just before the break. Bowdoin’s Sam Grad nailed a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the hosts a 45-41 edge at intermission. The Monks rallied in the second half, taking the lead midway through the frame. Casale combined with Nicholas Curtis to score 35 second half points to lead the visitors to the comeback win. Jack Casale finished with 45 points for Saint Joseph’s while Nicholas Curtis ended with 22 to lead the visitors. Grad led Bowdoin with 23 points and eight rebounds while Manav Randhawa (14), David Reynolds (13) and Morgan Edwards (13) also saw double figures for the Polar Bears. Both teams shot well in the game as the Monks connected on 58% while Bowdoin hit on 52%. The Monks hit on 15-31 from three-point range compared to 12-28 for the Polar Bears. Bowdoin will head to Williams as they return to NESCAC play on Friday at 7 p.m.

