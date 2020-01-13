KENNEBUNK

The Brick Store Museum is seeking artists to have their works displayed in a signature exhibition celebrating the Town of Kennebunk and the State of Maine’s bicentennials this year. The exhibit is being offered in partnership with the Town of Kennebunk’s Bicentennial Committee and will run from June through December.

The exhibition is based off the museum’s unique “art + history mash-up” format, in which new works by artists will be exhibited alongside historic artifacts to tell a diverse and wide-ranging story of Kennebunk and its inhabitants.

Artists of all media, dimension, style and ability are invited to apply to be a part of the exhibition celebrating our history and culture. It is preferred that artists are local to Maine, or at least spend time in the state. In early January 2020, a museum selection committee will determine the accepted artists, and those artists will have until May 2020 to produce their work.

The application package, complete with an overview of the exhibit, requirements for artwork, and schedule for the show, is on the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/bicentennial2020, or may be picked up at the museum’s front desk. Applicants can also email [email protected] to request an application be emailed to them. The deadline to apply has been extended to Jan. 31.

PORTLAND

For the 10th year running, Berlin City Auto Group will award a total of $83,845 in grant funding to 46 schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont this week on behalf of its “Drive for Education” (DFE) program. Funding for the program comes from area car sales.

A presentation ceremony, honoring selected Maine schools, will be held Tuesday and will include CK Burns School, East End Community School, Falmouth High School, Great Falls Elementary School, Harrison Lyseth Elementary School, Lyman Moore Middle School, Memorial Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, Meredith Doyle Lyman Moore, Morse High School, Ocean Avenue Elementary School, Portland Public Schools, Riverton School, South Portland High School, Waldo Skillin Elementary School, Westbrook Middle School and South Portland High School.

New Hampshire schools will receive funding Wednesday, including for Berlin Elementary School, Berlin Middle/High School, Brushton Public School, Ed Fenn, Guilford, Jackson Elementary, Joshiah Bartlett Elementary, North Adirondack Elementary, Stark Village, Stratford Elementary and White Mountain Regional.

The presentation ceremony for the Vermont schools will be held Thursday, honoring Allen Brook School, Bellows Free Academy, Browns River Middle School, Chamberlin School, Essex North Supervisory Union, Fletcher Elementary School, Founders Memorial School, Hinesburg Community School, Montgomery Elementary School, Moretown Elementary School, Northern Adirondack Elementary, Orchard School, Sustainability Academy, and Williamstown Middle High School.

In addition to the 46 schools receiving grants, Berlin City will use this year’s Drive For Education event as an opportunity to present Folds of Honor with $14,020, raised during their 2019 Memorial Day Promotion. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members in New England.

The Drive For Education program has raised a total of $641,297 since its inception in 2011.

“We are so excited to present the checks to this years recipients. The award ceremonies are always very special to our employees – they get to see the kids, teachers and parents – smiles and appreciation are everywhere that day!” said Yegor Malinovskii of Berlin City Auto Group.

WELLS

Wells High School Principal Eileen Sheehy announced that senior student Ashleigh Bolduc was selected to receive the Maine Principals’ Association’s Principal’s Award recognizing her academic achievement and citizenship.

“Ashleigh has distinguished herself as a student who values every opportunity to learn,” said Principal Sheehy. “Her dedication is a testament to her commitment to excellence. She is a true leader.”

WHS Assistant Principal Josh Gould said, “Ashleigh’s charisma and positive attitude are contagious. She has a profound impact on the many activities for which she is involved in at Wells High School.”

Bolduc is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Class of 2020, vice president of the Interact Club, a member of the Student Council and was once selected to represent WHS at the Maine Youth Leadership seminar. Bolduc has maintained a High Honor Roll status in challenging courses during her high school years, receiving recognition for this with Breakfast of Champions, Student of the Trimester and Academic Book awards.

In school athletics, Bolduc earned distinction for her performance on the WHS Field Hockey team resulting in her selection to the All-Academic team. She was a member of the WHS Cheerleading team and is currently on the WHS indoor and outdoor track and field teams. She earned a state title in the girls’ 4×100-meter relay and is a member of this year’s Unified basketball team.

Bolduc is the daughter of Kevin and Deidre Bolduc of Ogunquit.

SANFORD

St. Thérèse Food Closet, formerly located at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, has moved to its new location at St. Ignatius Gymnasium at 25 Riverside Ave.

The food closet began in 2016 as a small food collection for people in need, and nearly closed one year later due to insufficient donations. But, thanks to the efforts of program coordinator Barbara Russell, a new staff of volunteers were recruited, new sources of food donations were secured and a system of tracking donations, inventory and clients was established.

“We got the word out in the parish through the parish’s weekly bulletin,” said Barbara. “Weekly requests for specific items were more successful than a general list. We also cooperate and exchange food with other community food banks to help each other.”

Soon, 12 additional volunteers had joined the cause and the USDA program was offering 1,300 pounds of food each month. The program feeds about 50 adults and children each week, with the USDA’s Child and Adult Food Care Program serving as its primary source.

“Parishioners, civic groups, and anonymous benefactors donate gift cards to grocery stores, canned food items and money to purchase additional items,” said Russell, who last week oversaw the operation transition to a new, larger space.

“The St. Ignatius Gymnasium is a great location for many reasons,” said Russell. “By keeping the inventory on a first-floor location, the safety issue stemming from volunteers being forced to carry boxes of canned goods up and down a narrow winding stair case each week is eliminated. In addition, inventory can now be easily moved through the use of a mobile shelving unit and the new location can accommodate two freezers and a waiting area for clients.”

The food closet is open from 12:30 to 2 p.m. each Thursday.

Donations are appreciated and can be dropped off each weekend before Masses at Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., or Notre Dame Church, 10 Payne St., Springvale. Items always in need are baked beans, small cans of tuna and peanut butter.

If you are able to volunteer for the program or would like to make a monetary donation to support its mission, contact Barbara at (603) 970-0306.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: