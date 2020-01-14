BRUNSWICK — Every player scored as the Bowdoin College women’s basketball team cruised to a 93-24 non-conference win over the Maine-Presque Isle on Tuesday evening.

The second-ranked Polar Bears remained unbeaten at 15-0 this season while the Owls fell to 2-11 on the season.

Bowdoin scored the game’s first 19 points and never looked back in the decisive win.

The Polar Bears led 25-6 after one quarter and 47-11 at the break.

Bowdoin outscored the Owls 46-13 in the second half on their way to the win.

Every Bowdoin player got into the scoring column, led by 17 apiece from Moira Train and Sela Kay.

Train knocked down 5-6 three-pointers while Kay went 4-7. The Polar Bears hit 14 three-pointers as a team, one shy of the school record.

Samantha Roy had eight assists and Bowdoin connected on 57% from the field in the gam and 48% from long range.

UMPI was held to 20% shooting in the contest and committed 23 turnovers, leading directly to 37 points for the Polar Bears.

The Polar Bears return to action on Friday night when they host Williams at 7 p.m. in Morrell Gymnasium.

Men’s hockey

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin men’s hockey team skated to a 6-3 non-conference victory over USM on Tuesday evening.

The Polar Bears (8-5-0) avenge their January 5 loss to the Huskies (4-9-2), a 2-0 setback.

Bowdoin went ahead 1-0 5:33 into the first. Andy Stoneman passed deep into the zone where Michael Brown collected the puck and skated around the back of the net. Brown centered a pass from the left post that deflected off Pat Geary and into the net.

Just shy of nine minutes, the Polar Bears doubled their lead. Graham Rutledge fired a shot from the high slot that was turned away by Anthony D’Aloisio and Ean Small poked the rebound towards Christian Capello. Capello finished off the loose puck.

USM cut the deficit in half with 2:39 remaining in the first. Matthew Smith made a cross-ice outlet pass to Adam Withers along the left boards near Bowdoin’s blue line. Withers skated left to right towards goal and drew Alex Zafonte across the crease, burying the puck at the right post.

Withers tied the game 1:12 into the second. Tristan Dundas fired a shot from the left point and Withers tipped the puck. Zafonte made the initial save but Withers tracked down his own rebound for the quick put back.

Bowdoin scored a pair of power play goals in the second frame, regaining the lead at 8:21. Joe Alexander dropped the puck high in the zone for Ethan Kimball who traded it to Graham Rutledge for a wrister between the dots.

With 2:41 left in the period Bradley Ingersoll handled through three defender and roofed a shot to make it 4-2.

The Huskies continued to pressure, cutting the deficit to one, 30 seconds later. Ethan Bassile controlled the puck below the left circle and cycled the puck up to Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira. Bartuccio-Pereira centered a pass to Brock Padgham who one-timed a shot past Zafante.

Bowdoin scored its third power play goal of the game midway through the third. Ingersoll controlled the puck at the top edge of the right circle and wristed it top shelf.

Capello had his second of the game with 4:02 remaining, finishing off a cycle from Kyle Jadatz and Chris Brown.

Bowdoin went 3-for-4 on the power play, while USM went 0-for-4.

Zafonte made 15 stops for Bowdoin and D’Aloisio had 27 saves.

The Polar Bears face top-ranked Trinity on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies host Norwich on Friday.

