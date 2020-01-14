FREEPORT — Freeport built a 30-15 halftime lead before Mt. Ararat came storming back, but the Falcons took the lead late and held on for the 53-49 win in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles (1-9) put 31 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter as James Singleton scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the frame. But Freeport’s Colby Arsenault sank three 3-point baskets on three straight possessions in the final quarter and an Eagles trey that bounced in and out of the hoop late in the game helped lift the Falcons (5-6) to the victory.

Blaine Cockburn led Freeport, who hosts Lake Region on Friday (5:30 p.m.), with 16 points, followed by Arsenault and Alex Heile’s nine each.

After Singleton, the Eagles, who travel to Biddeford on Thursday (7 p.m.), received points from Lucas Holman (eight) and Jared Withers (seven).

Brunswick 56, Westbrook 52

BRUNSWICK — In a tightly contested battle between Brunswick and visiting Westbrook, it was the Dragons who came out on top, downing the Blazes in Class A basketball action.

The Dragons led throughout, leading by as many as seven as the Westbrook (2-9) was unable to catch Brunswick, now 7-3.

Brunswick held quarter leads — 11-10, 21-20, and 40-38 before outscoring them by two in the final frame.

Senior James Belanger’s scored 16 points, with 14 of them coming in the third quarter points. Evan Kilfoil finished with 13 points while hauling in eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Ethan Upham had 11 points and seven boards and Cody Larson chipped in with nine points in the win.

Westbrook’s 6’7″ Mike Connolly ended with a game-high 27 points after the Dragons held the senior captain to just nine in the opening half.

Brunswick hosts Lewiston Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Biddeford 81, Morse 46

BATH — Biddeford took a 19-point lead into halftime and continued to cruise in the second half in Tuesday’s Class A basketball action at Bath Middle School.

William Harriman paced the Tigers (5-4) with a game-high 20 points, 16 of them coming in the first half. Marc Reali and Alex McAlevey followed with 13 and 12, respectively.

Dylan Orr and Tommy Guild each netted seven for Morse, who fell to 1-9, as Lucas Ouimette had six.

The Shipbuilders travel to Westbrook for a 7 p.m. battle on Thursday.

Pine Tree Academy 71, Seacoast Christian 49

FREEPORT — Chris Amisi scored 28 points to lead the Breakers past the Guardians in Eliot.

Leading 13-10 after one quarter, PTA rattled off 33 points in the second frame to carry a 46-24 lead into the break.

Ricky Morales added 26 points and Jahiesh Stewart had nine for the Breakers (7-5). Ethan Huss paced the Guardians (1-7) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. Caleb Vega and Charles Tieszen added seven points apiece. Girls basketball

TOPSHAM — Caroline Smith scored 23 points and Rachel Wall added 21 as the Falcons jumped to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Eagles.

Freeport (8-3) also received scoring from Mason Baker-Schlendering (six) and Hannah Groves (three).

Kyla Greenleaf scored nine points for Mt. Ararat (3-7), while Morgan Ruff netted seven and Eliza Libby and Jaden Lohr chipped in with six apiece. Alexa Eaton registered five in the loss as the Eagles host Biddeford on Thursday (6 p.m.)

Richmond, 56, Valley 32

BINGHAM — Bryanne Lancaster scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats to a win over the Cavaliers. Bryannah Shea scored eight points, while Kara Briand and Lindsie Irish each added seven points for Richmond (3-8). Logan McDonald scored 11 points for Valley (5-5), while Brielle Hill added 10 points. The Bobcats host Vinalhaven on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Biddeford 64, Morse 36

BIDDEFORD — Chantelle Bouchard led all scorers with 16 points as the Tigers topped the Shipbuilders on Tuesday.

Biddeford (2-7) jumped to a 28-14 halftime advantage and continued to outscore the visitors in the second half. Hannah Gosselin added 14 points for the Tigers and Lexi Libby had eight. Hannah Gates led Morse (0-10) with eight points and Abigail Carpenter added seven.

Brunswick 42, Westbrook 28

BRUNSWICK — Alexis Guptill scored 16 points as the Dragons jumped to a 7-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Blue Blazes.

Brunswick took a 16-8 lead into the half. and 16-8 third frame was the difference as the Dragons (8-2) pulled away.

Logan Brown had nine points, while Kelsey Sullivan and Kendahl Dow each netted five for Brunswick , who next plays on Thursday at Lewiston (7 p.m.) Natalie LaBrie led Westbrook (1-10) with seven points. Mountain Valley 37, Lisbon 34

RUMFORD — Kierstyn Lyons scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Valley to victory over Lisbon in girls Mountain Valley Conference basketball action Tuesday.

The Falcons (5-5) managed to reverse fortunes trailing 21-15 at halftime with a 13-6 fourth quarter run. Autumn Freeman contributed nine points for Mountain Valley. Giana Russo led the Greyhounds (6-3) with 14 points in the losing effort. Lisbon plays at Oak Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m. Oak Hill 63, Wiscasset 31 WISCASSET — Desirae Dumais scored a game-high 13 points to lead Oak Hill to an MVC win over Wiscasset on Tuesday evening. Emily Dillman chipped in with nine points for Oak Hill (7-3). Madison Carrier and Kateleen Trask each led the Wolverines (0-11), splitting 16 down the middle. Zoey Waltz added four while grabbing seven rebounds. Kyle Peoples had a team-high eight boards. Wiscasset travels to Telstar on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

