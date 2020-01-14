Influenza continues to spread in Maine, as the state had 401 new flu cases reported through Jan. 11.

Maine now has a total of 1,700 confirmed influenza cases since the flu season began in October. Eight people have died this season – which will end in May – and 133 have been hospitalized from the flu, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. York County had the highest numbers of positive flu tests at 461, with Cumberland County second-highest at 253. Flu is much more common than the confirmed cases, as many people recover at home and are not tested.

There were 10,313 Mainers who tested positive for influenza in the 2018-19 flu season.

The most common strain so far this seasion is influenza A H1NI, at about 60 percent of cases, followed by influenza B (Victoria) strain at roughly 35 percent. Nationally, more than half of positive tests have been for influenza B (Victoria). Vaccine effectiveness has not yet been determined, but there are some indications the vaccine is not a great match for the influenza B (Victoria), according to the U.S. CDC.

Nevertheless, the flu shot is the best protection for influenza, and research has shown that patients who contract the flu despite having gotten the flu shot have milder symptoms. For more information on flu prevention and treatment, go to www.maineflu.gov.

The U.S. CDC is estimating that 10-14 million Americans have contracted the flu this season, with roughly 100,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths.

