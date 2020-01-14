Wed. 1/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 1/15 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 1/15 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee CH
Thur. 1/16 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 1/16 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee One City Center
Thur. 1/16 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care TBD
Thur. 1/16 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board CH
Thur. 1/16 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Tues. 1/21 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 1/21 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Tues. 1/21 5:30 p.m. Nominating Committee CH
Tues. 1/21 5:30 p.m. Portland As a Smart City & Innovation Hub PPL
Tues. 1/21 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Wed. 1/22 5 p.m. Parks Commission-Historic Preservation Board joint meeting 20 Myrtle St.
Wed. 1/22 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 1/22 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 129 Island Ave.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 15-22
-
The Forecaster
Benefit planned for food pantry, soup kitchen
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Foreign policy follies
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Despite much-touted inquiry, PUC sides with CMP
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 14