Wed.  1/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Wed.  1/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  1/15  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  CH

Thur.  1/16  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  1/16  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  One City Center

Thur.  1/16  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care  TBD

Thur.  1/16  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board  CH

Thur.  1/16  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Tues.  1/21  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  1/21  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Tues.  1/21  5:30 p.m.  Nominating Committee  CH

Tues.  1/21  5:30 p.m.  Portland As a Smart City & Innovation Hub  PPL

Tues.  1/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  1/22  5 p.m.  Parks Commission-Historic Preservation Board joint meeting  20 Myrtle St.

Wed.  1/22  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  1/22  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

portland maine
