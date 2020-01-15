BRUNSWICK — Midcoast Humane is hosting a low-cost rabies clinic for cats and dogs at the Cumberland Town Hall from 9- 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Services offered will include rabies vaccines ($10), microchipping ($25), ear cleaning ($10) and nail trimming ($10).

The clinic is one in a series that is taking place throughout the year in Midcoast municipalities in response to the increase in rabies cases in the area. No appointment is necessary, but dogs should be leashed and cats should be in carriers. If available, bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate.

