TOPSHAM – Alberta “Birdie” Pickard, 77, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Birdie was born on Nov. 3, 1942 in Bristol, Conn., daughter of Donald and Grace Gilliam. On Dec. 15, 1962, she married the love of her life, Donald Pickard. Together they shared 57 years of marriage, had four wonderful children, and made beautiful memories along the way.

Birdie’s greatest joy was her family. She was the most caring and generous woman, with the biggest heart. She went above and beyond for those who knew her. She cared for all babies, made the best spaghetti sauce, and loved her birthday and holiday traditions.

Birdie was incredibly talented and hard working. She spent countless hours handcrafting beautiful family heirlooms. From wedding cakes to porcelain dolls to quilts, gifts from Birdie were always from the heart. She worked at the Chuck Wagon for many years. Anyone who knew her, loved her.

Birdie is survived by her husband, Donald Pickard; her children, Donald L. Pickard, Christine Briggs, Patricia and husband Eric Norzow; son-in-law, Richard Moreau; Sister Marie Simmons; grandchildren, Katie and husband Nathan Wallace, Claire Briggs and fiancée, Ben, Evan and Matthew Norzow; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Maya. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Moreau and brother, Donald Gilliam.

She loved without limits.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 18, at the United Baptist Church, 1 Elm Street, Topsham, Maine. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

