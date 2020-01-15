BOSTON — Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Markieff Morris matched his season best with 23 points. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a season-high 21. The Pistons shot a season-best 60.3 percent from the field.

Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds to post his 34th double-double of the season.

The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run, capped by a dunk by Drummond, to take a 108-87 lead with 7:05 to play.

Boston never got closer than 12 after that. Shortly after Coach Brad Stevens pulled his starters, Marcus Smart was called for a foul and ejected after arguing with an official.

Boston was without its second-leading scorer with Jayson Tatum sidelined because of soreness in his right knee. But he is expected to travel with the team for its anticipated matchup with conference leader Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Smart started in Tatum’s place.

The Pistons took advantage with Tatum out. They used a 10-0 run, capped by 3-pointer by Mykhailiuk, to build 82-73 lead in the third quarter. He closed the period knocking down a buzzer-beater from just inside the half-court line.

Rose hit his first four shots to help Detroit take an early 27-18 lead.

The Celtics closed the gap led by Hayward, who connected on five of his first seven attempts in the first quarter. The fast start came just a game after he went 4 for 11 in their win over Chicago on Monday.

NOTES: Stevens said he doesn’t expect big man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) to return before the All-Star break.

Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6. He was last checked out by doctors earlier this month and received a good report. He was put on an action plan that was scheduled to last about a month.

“They’re going to see how his hip responds to that, rescan him and then determine the course of action from there,” Stevens said. “We were hopeful in the last scan, but we’re also very cautious with his recovery.”

