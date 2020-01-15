R.M. Davis, a Portland-based wealth management firm, announced Wednesday that it has made changes to its leadership team.

The changes come in the wake of last fall’s retirement of Robert M. Davis, who founded the firm in 1978.

Geoff Alexander has been named chief executive and portfolio manager, Scot Draeger has been named president and chief counsel, and Brian Noyes is now chairman of the board of directors and portfolio manager, the company said in a written statement.

R.M. Davis is Maine’s largest independently owned wealth management firm, with offices in Portland and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and more than $4 billion in assets under management.

