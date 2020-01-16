NEW HIRES

Daulton Wickenden joined Allen Insurance and Financial as a personal insurance account executive.

Wickenden, of Rockport, joined Allen Insurance and Financial after an internship with the company last summer. He obtained his license to sell property and casualty insurance in Maine in December.

Stephen Merz joined Diamond Healthcare as executive vice president for operations.

Merz, of Falmouth, brings more than 25 years experience in healthcare administration. Most recently, he was president of Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

Michelle Brackin joined MEMIC as the new human resources business partner.

Brackin previously worked at the State University of New York for over 20 years.

PROMOTIONS

OTLECO announced several employee promotions:

David Allen was named vice president of network operations.

Allen joined OTELCO two years ago with over 20 years of experience building and managing networks and running technical operations. He lives in Biddeford.

Trina Bragdon, general counsel at OTELCO, was named vice president of human resources and regulatory affairs.

Bragdon came to OTELCO from the Maine Public Utilities Commission, where she served as director of telecommunications policy and a hearing examiner. She lives in Brewer.

Carol Grover was named senior director of billing.

Grover joined OTELCO 28 years ago. Since then, she has managed customer service, dispatch, provisioning, wholesale and worked as a project manager.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jim Pross, a shareholder at Skelton Taintor & Abbott, was elected to the Androscoggin Land Trust’s board of directors.

Pross previously served on the board from 2009 to 2018, including two years as president. His practice areas include real estate, landlord/tenant, municipal and government law, Social Security disability and employment law.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous