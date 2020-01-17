The Westbrook ice disk … is back.

OK, so it looks more like a translucent, jagged-edge ice clump at this point rather than the perfectly spherical disk that mesmerized Mainers and people from around the world last year. But it is located in roughly the same spot of the Presumpscot River as last year’s, suggesting that another ice disk could be in the making.

And it’s happening almost exactly one year after the original Westbrook ice disk became an internet sensation.

“ICE BREAKING NEWS: Ice Disk 2020 is making a run for it,” the city of Westbrook announced via tweet on Friday evening over an aerial picture of the disk. “There appears to be another ice disk forming in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook. It’s not a perfect circle yet, but it is rotating counterclockwise again & the seagulls are along for the ride.”

Last year, images of the massive ice disk – looking almost Earth-like as it rotated in the Presumpscot near downtown Westbrook – went viral online and made Westbrook a winter-time tourist destination. People flocked to the river shoreline to gawk at the alien-looking disk measuring about the size of a football field in diameter and to ponder how it had formed.

The disk spun for several weeks, surviving several major storms and the freeze-thaw cycle of Maine weather in January before it finally went away.

