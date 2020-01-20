KENNEBUNK – Edward Karytko, chairman of the Kennebunk Republican Town Committee, has announced that Kennebunk Republicans will caucus at the Wells Activity Center, 113 Sanford Road (Route 109) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 25.

Republicans will caucus to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect delegates to the York County Republican Committee, elect Republican Town Committee officers, and organize for the upcoming elections. Karytko said all Kennebunk Republicans are urged to attend and take part in this caucus.

The Kennebunk Registrar of Voters will be available one-half hour prior to the start of the caucus to register as a Republican anyone who is not registered, anyone who is registered as unenrolled, Republicans who have relocated, or anyone who will be 18 by the Nov. 3 election.

