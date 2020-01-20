In response to Carol Schiller and Sally Trice, who asked us to join forces to build a Portland Senior Center, we are certainly on-board. This would be a wonderful addition to our community. However, as elders ourselves, we propose that, rather than building a center only for those over a certain age, why not have people of all age groups join forces to build a true community center for all the people of Portland, young and old.
They call these buildings community centers for a reason—a place to get together across generational lines, to build a sense of community and caring for one another, to have fun and engage in meaningful activities.
One has only to look at neighboring South Portland to see the benefits of a great community center. They offer swimming, pickleball, walking, classes, and so much more. During the day, when the kids are in school and the parents are working, older adults would have plenty of opportunities to use the center with their peers, but most of the time it would provide a space for all of us to engage in fun and healthy activities with one another.
If we build a state-of-the art community center, people will come!
Regi and Steve Robnett
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5
-
The Forecaster
Committee seeks volunteers to shovel for elderly
-
Editorials
Our View: ‘Deaths of despair’ call for a coordinated response
-
Food
Tap Lines: Blue Ox Malthouse making beer’s unsung hero
-
Life & Culture
Live Music Lineup: All sorts of stringed instruments swing through Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.