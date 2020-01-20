Susan Condon

Susan Kajander Condon, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennebunkport on Jan. 15, 2020, after a good, full life.

The daughter of Maxine (Lybeck) and Albert A. Kajander, Susan was born on June 25, 1950, in Winchester, Massachusetts, where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood and attended Winchester schools. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1968, then went on to earn a teaching degree from UMass, Amherst, and a masters in counseling from Salem State.

Although Susan lived in Winchester, she spent every summer of her life at Kennebunk Beach. Susan married Scott Condon in 1980 and had two daughters, Kate and Elizabeth. Then, as a single mother, Susan excelled at balancing home and career. She taught middle school at both Ogunquit Village School and Wells Junior High, before retiring in 2015 after 30 years of teaching.

Susan shined with positive energy and was always active, involved in many and varied sports and activities with many people all throughout her life. She loved to play tennis and was a member and former board member of Edgecomb, she played paddle at the Arundel Paddle Club, enjoyed ice skating, and both cross-country and downhill skiing. Susan loved the outdoors and was an avid and accomplished gardener. She enjoyed daily walks with her many good friends along our beautiful coastline. Susan was also a skilled and talented knitter.

Susan was many things to many people, but nothing in her life was as important to her or as precious as being “Mom” to her daughters and “Gam” to her grandchildren.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Maxine and Albert Kajander, and her daughter, Elizabeth Markham Condon.

Susan is survived by her beloved daughter, Katharine Leigh Barry, and her husband Nathan Robert Barry, and grandchildren Nolan, Tyler, and Maxine, of Merrimack, New Hampshire; her brother Stephen Kajander of Kennebunkport, and his children Ryan and Lauren; her brother Scott Kajander and his wife, Judy, of Reading, Massachusetts, and their children, Joe and Jay; as well as other close family, including Deedee Condon, Pamela Padget, and Jayne Condon.

Susan also leaves a wide circle of friends who will miss her caring ways and her terrific sense of humor, but remain thankful for many years of great times and precious memories, especially her long time friend, Donna Bull Thompson, of Cape Porpoise.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Bibber’s Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk from 2 to 4 p.m. We will gather to visit and remember Susan, followed at 4 p.m. by a very short service with opportunities to share memories.

Memorial donations in Susan’s name may be made to the Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Avenue, Portland, ME 04101.

