NEW GLOUCESTER – William “Bill” Bragdon, 75, passed away January 17, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston, after a long battle with heart and kidney disease. Bill was born on June 11, 1944, to Charles and Myra Bragdon and lived in New Gloucester most of his life. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force, which he was very proud of.

He loved to fish, hunt, and racing, his most dear possession was his John Deere tractor.

Bill was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 39 years, Aline A. Brother; Charles Bragdon, sons; Michael and wife Michelle, Wayne, daughter Michelle and Stepson Paul Dehetre Jr. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nephews; Stephen L Bragdon, David C Bragdon, Roland Bowie Jr., Nieces; Cheryl Bowie Spiller, Cindy Bowie Cass, Diane Bowie Bickford. Uncle; Wallace Bradgon.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday January 24, at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray.

