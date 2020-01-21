Wed.  1/22  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board with Parks Commission  CH

Wed.  1/22  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  1/22  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

Thur.  1/23  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  1/23  6 p.m.  Dana and Wharf Street Conceptual Improvements  20 Myrtle St.

Mon.  1/27  4 p.m.  Rules and Reports Committee  CH

Mon.  1/27  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  1/27  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  1/28  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  CH

Tues.  1/28  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  1/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  1/29  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles