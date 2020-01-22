BATH — Muddy Ruckus, a Portland-based “power duo,” performs at the Chocolate Church Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The 804 Washington St. show runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets, which cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door, can be purchased at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 442-8455.

Composed of guitarist Ryan Flaherty and drummer Erika Stahl, Muddy Ruckus will offer “stripped-down rootsy guitar and edgy percussion,” according to a Chocolate Church press release.

The band has been described by New York Music Daily as “darkly inventive Americana,” and Motif Magazine says the group is “Real and raw, don’t miss them in the flesh.”

The duo’s new music video for its single “Footsteps” has attracted more than 22,000 YouTube views. Meanwhile, Stahl recently underwent emergency dialysis and is waiting on a kidney transplant. A Facebook fundraiser has been launched, and attendees at the Feb. 1 show will be invited to donate to help cover medical expenses.

The Chocolate Church will feature improv comedy group The Doppelbloopers on Jan. 31, folk songwriter Bill Staines on Feb. 7, a “Tropical Valentine’s Day Fundraiser” party on Feb. 14, and a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends on Feb. 15.

