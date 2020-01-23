Izzy’s Cheesecake, a well known Portland bakery, has announced that it will close immediately, after producing an array of cheesecakes for over three decades.

“It is with much regret that Izzy’s Cheesecake is closing effective immediately,” the store said in a Wednesday night post on its Facebook page. “We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last 35 years and will miss seeing you in our store.”

Izzy’s Cheesecake attributed the closure to changing market conditions. “It was just not feasible for us to continue,” the Facebook post said.

The news left fans reeling, with dozens of people posting comments.

“This is by far the worst news I’ve heard this year,” one Facebook commenter wrote. Another said, “Oh my word, this breaks my heart. Izzy’s is hands down my favorite cheesecake and was our dessert for our wedding.” A woman described Izzy’s cheesecakes as amazing, adding, “my birthdays will never be the same.”

Izzy’s, located in Portland on 135 Walton St. near the Ocean Avenue Elementary School, was founded in 1985 by David “Izzy” Izenstatt.

On its website, Izzy’s said its cheesecakes were available in over 200 restaurants, grocery stores and establishments throughout New England. Its collection of cheesecakes grew over the years to include year round classics, seasonal favorites and gluten-free cheesecakes. They included: Maine Blueberry Swirl, Pumpkin White Chocolate, Kahlua Mocha and Stout Mocha Turtle.

In a profile on Izzy’s Facebook page, Izenstatt, who owns the bakery, said he started the business after deciding to “take his mom’s cheesecake making to a whole other level.”

“I went to Boston University and got a history degree … then came back to Maine and started cooking,” Izenstatt said in the profile.

