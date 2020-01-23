CAPE ELIZABETH — Thomas Memorial Library is partnering with the Southern Maine Astronomers club to offer an evening of guided stargazing 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Participants will meet at the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust office, 330 Ocean House Road, to go over the basics of reading star charts before heading to Gull Crest Field for observation. Depending on the visibility, participants may be able to see planets up close, explore craters on the moon, and view galaxies many light-years away. . The event is free and open to the public. Register at the library’s Facebook page or see capecommunityservices.org.

