BOWDOINHAM — Despite a late start to the smelt season and recent uncertainty about the strength of the fish population, those in the ice fishing business say they’re feeling optimistic.

Ice and Smelt Festival BOWDOINHAM — Bowdoinhamers will host its annual Ice and Smelt Festival this weekend to celebrate winter in Bowdoinham. The festival will kick off with a puppet show at Watersong Music at 9 Main St. at 5 p.m. Friday night. The show is based on the late well-know Bowdoinham artist Bryce Muir’s artwork series called “Local Myth, ‘Smelt Makes the Ice.'” Friday also marks the opening of Matt Barter’s exhibit “Winter River Life,” at the Merrymeeting Arts Center at 9 Main St., which sponsors the festival with the town. Saturday will be full of events near the tasting, art center as well and all events are free, said Jan Marks, a board member for the Merrymeeting Arts Center. There is line dancing and art-making at 2 p.m. and beer tasting with food and music at 5 p.m. There are a number of outdoor activities that include fat tire biking and a snowmobile demonstration. The Bowdoinham Food Pantry is hosting a soup supper as a fundraiser at the Masonic Lodge from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., which charges a fee. “It’s basically a way to get out and celebrate winter in Bowdoinham,” she said. “No reason to just stay in. It’s fun out there.”

The health of the smelt population is still in question, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the small fish as a federal “species of concern” in 2004, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has said the reasons for the decline aren’t well understood. Loss of habitat is one possibility. Other causes may be overharvesting and water quality.

Maine still offers important smelt fisheries for winter ice fishing on tidal rivers as well as spring dip-net fishing at spawning runs.

An annual recreational winter survey indicates catch rates increased over the past three winters. Reported smelt catches from the Kennebec, Eastern, Androscoggin and Damariscotta Rivers are above average, both in the size of fish and the number of fish, according to state fisheries scientist Michael Brown.

In an email to The Times Record, Brown attributed the rebound to improvements in access to habitat and spawning grounds by removing barriers and conservation efforts. Favorable environmental conditions during the fish’s spawning and incubation may also be a factor.

To prevent overfishing, the state now restricts daily catch limits, harvesting methods and times when fish can be harvested.

Jim McPherson, owner of Jim’s Camps in Bowdoinham, said ice fishermen are limited to a gallon of smelt a day per person. Unlike in past years, people may be able to hit their limit.

McPherson started seeing the smelt fish harvests declining 10 or 12 years ago. He said the fish have a four- or five-year lifecycle, so after a good run, he’s not surprised to see the fishing decline over the next two or three years. This year, he’s seen larger smelts.

“That tells me there’s a lot of females,” McPherson said.

That could mean more fish hatching in the spring.

“I’ve had some good seasons and I’ve had some really poor seasons, but I look forward to it every year,” he said.

It’s a tough business because it’s not predictable and often reliant on the weather, said Sharon James, who helps run James Eddy Smelt Camps on the Eastern River in Dresden.

The fishing seems to run in cycles and can vary widely year to year.

“It’s been slow getting going but I think we’ve finally got it made,” she said Wednesday. “The fishing has been good.

In fact, McPherson said the smelt fishing is probably the best he’s seen in four or five years.

“I think it’s a cycle and hopefully smelts are on a rebound,” he said.

Smelt fishing season ends March 15.

