Portland’s Institute for Family-Owned Business has opened nominations for its annual business awards program.

The institute, which supports and provides resources for family-owned businesses, has run its Maine Family Business awards program for 21 years, recognizing 97 businesses.

All family-owned businesses in Maine are eligible for consideration and do not have to be IFOB members to be nominated.

Details regarding eligibility and the specific award categories are available at www.fambusiness.org or by calling the institute at (207) 798-2667. Deadline for nominations is April 3.

