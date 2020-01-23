A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in the Penobscot County town of Orrington.

Dispatchers were notified at 5:38 p.m. about the accident on Route 15, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William R. Birch said in a news release.

“When deputies arrived on scene, the pedestrian was deceased,” Birch said.

The road was closed until an investigation could be completed. The name of the victim has not been released.

