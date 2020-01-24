Portland Police said Friday that there have been five deaths among 11 drug overdoses reported in the city so far this month, another sign that the opioid crisis still rages in Maine.

“This is a concerning spike we felt necessary to advise the public about so that users and families know what resources and help are available to them,” Police Chief Frank Clark said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement, public health, and prevention partners in hopes of turning the tide on this epidemic.”

The recent victims were: a 49 year-old female, 22 year-old male, 24 year-old male, 35 year-old female and a 24 year-old male. One of these deaths was an intentional overdose, police said, and all are still under investigation. Police said opioids were the suspected cause in at least two of the five fatalities, and methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana, or spice, were also involved.

On Thursday, state officials released new data that showed a slight uptick in overdose deaths in Maine for the first nine months of 2019, reversing a 15-percent decline between 2017 and 2018. From January through September 2019, 277 people died from drug overdose, putting the state on track for 369 fatal overdoses for the entire year. That would be a 4-percent increase over 2018.

Gordon Smith, the state’s first director of opioid response, said the statewide numbers are disheartening but also that many efforts to provide broader access to naloxone and expand needle exchange programs are only now getting going. He also pointed to gaps in Maine’s response to the crisis, including a lack of recovery coaches and recovery houses to complement the availability of medication-assisted treatment.

Although few communities have been spared from the opioid crisis, Portland has carried a heavy burden — 318 overdose deaths between 2008 and 2018.

Portland Police said they are actively working to identify traffickers and highlighted a recent arrest that involved the seizure of 375 grams of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has supplanted heroin as the most lethal drug.

Police also reminded that the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, sometimes called Narcan, is available without a prescription at pharmacies. Portland Public Health also offers no-cost Narcan, as well as overdose recognition and response training. A community training and Narcan distribution will be held next Wednesday, January 29 at 4:30 p.m. at 103 India Street. This training is free and open to the public.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: