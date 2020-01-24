Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will be campaigning in Maine on Monday, making stops in Portland and Scarborough.
Bloomberg will be joined by former Maine congressman Michael Michaud, who endorsed the former mayor this week.
“With so many issues facing Maine and the country, from the climate crisis, to opioid addiction, and ensuring our veterans have economic security, we can no longer afford to waste time with partisan bickering,” Michaud said in a statement. “We need someone who can lead from a set of shared values and bold ideas. It’s what Mike did as a businessman, as mayor of New York, and it’s what he’ll do as president.”
Bloomberg is a late entrant into the presidential race, so he will not be on the ballot in the first two states, Iowa and New Hampshire, and he has so far not qualified for any of the Democratic debates. The Maine primary is March 3.
On his first stop, he will have coffee in Portland with local leaders on Monday afternoon at a to-be-announced location. The second stop will be in Scarborough, where Bloomberg will open a field office at 360 U.S. Route 1.
The public is invited to the opening of the field office. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m., and the event will begin at 4:15 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Maine on Monday
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Gaziano Award winners to be named Saturday
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Palmer shoots 62 to grab lead at Torrey Pines
-
Local & State
Fishing community mourns men lost at sea as hard workers, devoted to their families
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Details emerge after Antonio Brown turns himself in, posts bail
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.