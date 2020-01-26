Oliva Winn, an eighth-grader at Chewonki Elementary and Middle School, won first prize for memoir in her age group in a writing contest hosted by the Patten Free Library in Bath. Winn’s essay described the four-day backpacking trip she and her Chewonki classmates undertook last fall on Mount Bigelow in western Maine.
She is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Winn and brother of sixth-grader Hunter Winn. The family lives in Georgetown.
Every student in the school, which serves children in grades one through eight, goes on an age-appropriate outdoor adventure in the fall.
The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 5.
