Oliva Winn, an eighth-grader at Chewonki Elementary and Middle School, won first prize for memoir in her age group in a writing contest hosted by the Patten Free Library in Bath. Winn’s essay described the four-day backpacking trip she and her Chewonki classmates undertook last fall on Mount Bigelow in western Maine.

She is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Winn and brother of sixth-grader Hunter Winn. The family lives in Georgetown.

Every student in the school, which serves children in grades one through eight, goes on an age-appropriate outdoor adventure in the fall.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 5.

