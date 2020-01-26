RICHMOND — The DRUM Church Community Hall will host a free dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 121 Pleasant Street.

The dinner will feature soups, stews, chowders, bread, beverages and desserts. The event is part of Souper Bowl of Caring, an annual event that takes place across many cities on or close to Super Bowl weekend.

Nationwide, it is a weekend of giving, serving, collecting food and monetary donations to benefit a local charity. Souper Bowl of Caring was created to raise awareness and support for those who suffer from food insecurity and who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The dinner is free but donations are welcome. All food is donated by community members and all donations support the Richmond Area Food Pantry.

For more information call Janet Sweem at 207-607-2777 or email [email protected]

