BATH — Mt. Ararat and Morse played a tight first half with the Eagles leading 28-23, but the visitors outscored the home team 35-21 over the final two quarters en route to a 63-44 girls Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference high school basketball game at Bath Middle School on Saturday.

Lauren Magno scored 13 of her team-high 14 points in the second half as the Eagles improved to 6-8. Elsa Daulerio added 13 while Jaden Lohr chipped in with 10.

Morse’s Mary LaRochelle led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Julia Goddard’s 10.

Mt. Ararat hosts Kennebunk on Tuesday (6:30 p.m), while the Shipbuilders (0-13) travel to Marshwood, also on Tuesday.

Lisbon 21, Carrabec 17

Trailing 7-0 after one quarter, the visiting Greyhounds went on a 10-1 run in the second and held off the Cobras in the low scoring Mountain Valley Conference high school basketball game Friday evening.

Giana Russo led Lisbon (8-5) with 10 points in the win.

Cheyenne Cahill scored 10 points for Carrabec (8-7).

Lisbon travels to Oak Hill this evening for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Brunswick 57, Leavitt 22

Logan Brown’s 13 points led 10 different Brunswick scorers during the Dragons home victory over the Hornets in KVAC play on Saturday.

Lexi Guptill netted nine points, while Layne Brewer added eight for Brunswick (10-3). MacKenzie Dorr and Morgan Foster split 12 points down the middle in the win.

Alison Noniweicz and Taylor White each scored seven points for Leavitt (3-10).

Brunswick travels to Falmouth on Tuesday (6 p.m.)

Sacopee Valley 43, Richmond 26

Jalyn Stacey led the Hawks with 13 points in their win over the Bobcats in Class C South hoops on Saturday.

Sacopee Valley led 7-3 after one quarter and took a 21-9 advantage into the halftime break.

Riley Vacchiano and Kylie Day chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hawks (7-6). Macy Carver had a team-high 13 points for a Richmond (4-10) team-high, while Sophia Wells and Kara Briand each chipped in with four points. Richmond hosts Temple on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Telstar 47, Wiscasset 28

The Rebels raced out to a 29-11 halftime lead and never looked back en route to an MVC victory Friday night.

Telstar was led by Calla Orina’s 14 points, followed by Luci Rothwell’s 12.

Zoey Waltz led the Wolverines with 10 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Bri Olson-Orr registered six points and grabbed six rebounds.

Peoples and Watlz each had four steals.

The Wolverines next play at Dirigo on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat raced out to an eight-point advantage after one quarter and took a 38-18 lead into the half before pulling away for a 67-48 victory over Morse in boys KVAC action on Saturday afternoon.

Ty Henke hit three straight 3-point baskets in the second to open up the lead.

The Eagles, who travel to Kennebunk on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), were led by James Singleton’s 21 points, followed by Henke’s 16 and Caleb Manuel’s seven.

Dylan Orr and Josh Haycock paced Morse with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Shipbuilders host Marshwood at Bath Middle School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Leavitt 52, Brunswick 37

Cole Morin had 12 points and 21 rebounds as the host Hornets dispatched the Dragons in KVAC play.

Wyatt Hathaway led Leavitt’s (9-4) scoring attack with 14 points while Joziah Learned added 13.

Richmond 59, Sacopee Valley 46

Kenny Bing scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Bobcats over the host Hawks in Class C action.

Calob Densmore led the Bobcats (8-6) with 21 points, while Connor Vashon added eight. McGwire Sawyer made five 3-point baskets and finished with 28 points to lead the Hawks (4-9), who cut a halftime deficit of 14 down to five in the third quarter before Richmond took control.

Girls hockey

PORTLAND — Caroline Lerch and Lucy Howe scored two goals each as Portland/Deering received three goals in third period to beat Mt.Ararat/Morse/Lisbon, 5-3, at Troubh Ice Arena on Saturday.

Elena Clifford also scored for the Bulldogs (10-7). Lerch had three assists. Lexi Saxton paced the Eagles (9-7-1) with two goals, while Ema Hawkes also tallied a goal in the loss. The Eagles close out the regular season hosting Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook on Tuesday for a 6:45 p.m. game in Watson Arena at Bowdoin College. Yarmouth/Freeport 9, Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic /Westbrook 2 Olivia Bradford netted three goals and an assist to lead visiting Yarmouth/Freeport to victory over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook on Saturday. Tied 1-1 after one period, the visitors exploded for seven second-period goals. Chloe White and Hannah Swift each added a pair of goals as the Clippers improved to 9-9 and will await the final Heal Points for postseason position as six teams from the North will compete for a regional title.

