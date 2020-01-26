Jaxen Steimlosk – 4-year-old who has lived with serious medical problems for much of his life, necessitating both a breathing tube and feeding tube. His current diagnosis is a neuromuscular disorder of unknown etiology.

Cassie and Tim Steimlosk – Jaxen’s parents. Cassie was accused by the state of medical child abuse against Jaxen. The case was eventually dropped and the finding of abuse overturned.

Beth Maloney – the Kennebunkport attorney who represented Cassie Steimlosk.

Donna Bailey – an attorney from Saco who was hired to represent Tim Steimlosk. She also is a state representative.

Dr. Paul Ritger – pediatrician at Intermed in Portland who treated the Steimlosk family, including Jaxen, and was the first to raise concerns about Cassie.

Michelle LaRue – a home health nurse for Jaxen who reported concerns about Cassie to DHHS.

Beth Andrews – a clinical social worker Cassie had been seeing for anxiety and depression. Andrews made a mandated report to DHHS after Cassie told her doctors in Boston were concerned about overmedicalization of Jaxen.

Dr. Amanda Brownell – child abuse pediatrician at Spurwink Services in Portland, which the state contracts with for expert consultation in child abuse or neglect allegations.

Dr. Alice Newton – medical director of the child protection program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was contacted by state investigators because Jaxen was treated there frequently.

Dr. Christopher Hartnick – ear, nose and throat specialist affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital who surgically inserted Jaxen’s breathing tube in March 2017 after more than a year of trying other options.

Dr. Eitan Rubenstein – gastroenterologist at Boston Children’s Hospital who surgically inserted Jaxen’s feeding tube in September 2018.

Laura Landry – caseworker for the state’s Office of Child and Family Services who investigated the Steimlosks.

Darcie Lombard – Landry’s supervisor.

Deborah Regan and Carol Jordan – home health nurses for Jaxen who never had concerns about Cassie and documented many of his symptoms in the home.

Steven Carey – Portland attorney who was appointed by the court as guardian ad litem to represent Jaxen’s interest in the state’s custody case.

Dr. Eli Newberger – a longtime child abuse expert hired by Maloney. He founded the child protection team at Boston Children’s Hospital in 1970 and has investigated more than 300 cases of medical child abuse in his career.

