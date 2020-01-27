LEICESTER, Mass. — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team earned a win in its final non-conference game of the season, 76-40, at Becker on Monday night.

The win sets up a Friday showdown in Morrell Gymnasium between Division III’s top two teams, as second-ranked Bowdoin (19-0) will host No. 1 Tufts (18-0) at 7 p.m. With a large crowd expected, tickets will be distributed at the door upon entry on Friday evening in order to comply with the gymnasium’s 1,400-seat capacity.

As with all other regular season games admission is free and doors to the gymnasium will open at 6 p.m.

Sparked by two 3-pointers from Moira Train, the Polar Bears sprinted to an 8-0 lead out of the gate and never trailed. Bowdoin led 21-12 after one quarter, and extended its advantage to 14 points, 35-21, at the break as the Polar Bears held the Hawks to just 33% shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

The Polar Bears put the game away with a 22-point third quarter, highlighted by nine points from Train. Bowdoin led by as many as 42 points down the stretch on their way to the victory.

Train led all players with 19 points, including 11 in the second half, while Sela Kay added 10 points for the Polar Bears. Dorian Cohen had eight points and eight assists for Bowdoin, while Samantha Roy had seven points, five steals and three assists. The Polar Bears finished at 41% shooting for the game and owned a 49-31 edge in rebounding for the contest.

Bowdoin also held Becker to just 26% shooting in the game and forced 22 turnovers, scoring 26 points off Hawk errors.

Boys basketball

FREEPORT — Chris Amisi scored 23 points as Pine Tree Academy (8-6) beat A.R. Gould (6-7).

Ricky Morales added 12 points for the Breakers, who visit Rangeley today at 6:30 p.m.

Ty White led the Bears with 17 points.

Boys hockey

AUBURN — Brunswick pulled away in the second period en route to a 5-1 victory over Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland on Saturday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Dragons improved to 8-6 and host Kennebunk/Wells on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Brunswick broke through in the first period as Scout Masse scored on a high wrister.

Isaac Burtis broke behind the defense and was tripped resulting in a penalty shot. He fooled the goaltender and scored for a 2-0 lead after a period.

In the second frame, goals by Michael Marro, Grey Perham and Nick Marro made it a 5-0 game for the visitors. AJ Wolverton, Ollie Bateman and Michael Marro added an assist each.

The hosts took advantage of late Dragon penalties for their only goal, and the teams skated out a scoreless third period.

