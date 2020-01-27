FREEPORT — The Freeport Republican Committee will hold its biennial caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Masonic Lodge on Mallet Drive. New voter registration begins at 9:30 a.m. During the caucus, delegates will be elected to the State Convention and the Cumberland County Republican Committee, and the group will organize ahead of upcoming elections. The 2020 Republican State Convention will be held in Augusta on May 1 and 2. Email [email protected] for more information.
