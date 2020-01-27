A graduate school and research center in Portland established with a $100 million gift from a Maine philanthopist is meant to put the state at the forefront of advanced technology.

The Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Maine was announced Monday at an event on the city’s waterfront.

David Roux, a Lewiston native and wealthy technology entrepreneur, wants the center to help grow Maine’s existing tech businesses as well as attract new ones.

The center, which will enroll its first class of students this summer, will be narrowly focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence for life science and digital industries.

Maine has missed earlier technology booms because it did not have the right workforce and resources, Roux said to a packed room at Ocean Gateway on the Portland waterfront.

Fast growing companies contribute a disproportionate number of jobs in the U.S., but are located in just a handful of cities. The institute will be a catalyst to bring some of that prosperity and high-wage professions to the state, Roux said.

“The real problem is that we are underpreforming against our potential,” Roux said.

“We live in an innovation economy, but we are not participating fully.”

Roux worked for two years to find the right academic partner for the institute. Out of 12 choices, he selected Northeastern because of its track record for entrepreneurship, collaboration with private industry and experience creating satellite campuses.

Ten fast-growing Maine companies have signed on as corporate partners to the institute. They include Idexx, Bangor Savings Bank, Wex, The Jackson Laboratory, L.L. Bean, MaineHealth, Unum, Tilson Technology, PTC and Thornton Tomasetti.

Those partners are expected to contribute students to the school, but also collaborate on research and professional training, said Northeast President Joseph Aoun.

The school will grant post-secondary degrees from professional certificates to Master’s and Phd students, he said.

Cirriculum will be developed in concert with corporate partners to meet their workforce needs, and research will reinforce technology and life sciences industries, Auon added.

“The campus from day one will focus on applied research that will help the economy,” he said.

Northeastern has not found a location for a permanent campus but intends to enroll its first class of up to 60 students this summer in temporary space.

Within three years, it expects to be fully built-out with more than 2,000 students enrolled.

Collaboration with Maine’s university system and private institutions such as University of New England is critical to the success of the initiative, Aoun said.

He envisions sharing resources, faculty and courses with other schools and has already applied jointly with partners for research grants.

“No university is self-sufficient, no university can do it all,” Aoun said.

“We cannot do it alone.”

This story will be updated.

