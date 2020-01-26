Northeastern University is expected to announce the creation of an advanced graduate study and research institute in Portland aimed at building a high-tech workforce to grow the state’s knowledge economy.

The university would not confirm its plans, but is preparing a “major announcement” in Portland Monday attended by its president and high-profile political and business figures.

The outlines of the school are laid out on a public website and the social media profile of a central figure in the new organization.

The Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences – IDEALS – a Portland-based non-profit has “for two years created the Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Portland, Maine,” said executive consultant Chuck Hewett, on his Linkedin profile.

The graduate education and research institute will focus narrowly on digital engineering, genomics, life sciences with an emphasis on the intersection of human beings, artificial intelligence and genomes, Hewett added.

Hewett is a former executive vice president and current board member at Jackson Laboratories, a globally-recognized gene research non-profit in Bar Harbor. He did not respond to a request for an interview about the new institute Sunday.

On its website, IDEALS says its vision is a graduate school that develops cutting-edge talent to attract and sustain high-tech private industry.

“IDEALS will offer focused disciplines that fill current talent gaps for growing digital and advanced life sciences companies while turbo-charging the economies of Maine and northern New England,” the organization says.

Planned disciplines include genomics, precision medicine, modern production and lab skills, bioinformatics, digital design, robotics and machine learning among others.

“Regions that develop professional talent in these areas will succeed in recruiting and sustaining high-growth companies and lead the future,” the organization said.

“People love Maine: let’s develop their skills and energy, give them the tools they need, and enable them to succeed in this region, home to one of the best small cities in America,” the organization said in its vision statement.

The institute lists a Commercial Street address. It did not respond to an email Saturday asking whether Northeastern University was involved, where its campus would be located, when it intended to enroll its first class and whether it plans to partner with other Maine academic institutions.

In his profile, Hewett, the former IDEALS executive director, said that as Northeastern takes over responsibility for running the institute, he would turn his attention to acquiring a permanent campus and developing appropriate facilities for the organization.

David Roux, a Maine native and tech entrepreneur has indicated an interest in establishing a research institute in Portland. In 2018, the former University of Maine Chairman Jim Erwin told the school’s board of trustees that he was working with Roux to develop a “world class” health data analytics center in the city.

Erwin, at the time, said the institute was just a concept, but Hewett would lead it. In an interview with the Portland Press Herald at the time, City Manager Jon Jennings said he was in discussion with Hewett about the project and called it “one of the most exciting opportunities that’s been contemplated for the city” during his tenure.

Roux, who grew up in Lewiston and Yarmouth, is Chairman of the Jackson Laboratory Board of Trustees. He made his fortune in early CD-ROM publishing and was CEO at Oracle and Liberate Technologies and a co-founder of Silver Lake private equity firm. He also serves on the board of the National Audubon Society and Bowdoin College.

Roux did not respond Sunday to an interview request about the institute.

Northeastern University would not share any details about its announcement at 10 a.m. Monday at Ocean Gateway on the Portland waterfront, which will be led by university president Joseph Aoun.

“At this point we unfortunately don’t have any information to share ahead of Monday,” said Northeastern Senior Media Relations Specialist Shannon Nargi in an email Saturday, responding to a request for details about the event.

Gov. Janet Mills, Rep. Chellie Pingree D-Maine, Portland Mayor Karen Snyder and Tilson Technology CEO Josh Broder were listed as attendees at the event. They all declined or did not respond to interview requests last week.

Northeastern University is located in Boston, with campuses in Charlotte, North Carolina; the San Francisco Bay area, Vancouver, Seattle and Toronto.

The school had almost 20,300 undergraduate and 16,630 graduate students enrolled in the 2017-2018 academic year.

