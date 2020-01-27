LEICESTER, Mass. — Moira Train had 19 points as the Bowdoin women’s basketball team cruised to a 76-40 win over Becker College on Monday night to earn its 19th win of the season.

Sea Kay added 10 points for Bowdoin, which improved to 19-0. The Polar Bears led 21-12 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime. The Polar Bears then outscored the Hawks 22-7 in the third quarter.

Dorian Cohen had eight points and eight rebounds for the Polar Bears.

Cassidy Harrison and Sarah Ware both had 10 points for Becker (6-12).

(20) INDIANA 65, MINNESOTA 52: Gracer Berger had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten) rolled to a win over the Golden Gophers (12-8, 2-7) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Gorham graduate Mackenzie Holmes had four points and two steals for Indiana.

U.S. NATIONAL TEAM 79, UCONN 64: Breanna Stewart returned to the court nine months after rupturing her right Achilles tendon and the U.S. women’s national team beat the Huskies in an exhibition game.

TOP 25: Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span.

The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25 released Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NOTRE DAME: The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.

MICHIGAN: Point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.

TOP 25: Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 poll that had no major changes at the top, a rare bit of stability in a wildly unpredictable season.

The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous