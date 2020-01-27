Leyton Bickford, Sanford boys’ basketball: A senior forward, Bickford led the Spartans (6-8) to two key wins. He scored 28 points in a 67-59 win against Bonny Eagle and then had a team-high 20 points as Sanford snapped Gorham’s seven-game win streak, 69-68.

Eva Clement, Falmouth girls’ Nordic skiing: A junior, Clement won the Sassi Memorial Classical race at Black Mountain in Rumford. She bested a statewide field of 137 by more than half a minute with a time of 16 minutes, 50.4 seconds over a course of 5 kilometers.

Logan Davis, Lake Region boys’ Alpine skiing: A junior, Davis won a Western Maine Conference slalom race Thursday at Shawnee Peak over a field of 27 to help the Lakers beat Gray-New Gloucester, Greely and Cape Elizabeth.

Will Marshall, Fryeburg Academy boys’ Alpine skiing: A junior, Marshall won a Western Maine Conference giant slalom race at Shawnee Peak over a field of 27 to help the Raiders to victory over Yarmouth and Freeport.

Andy Moore, Greely boys’ hockey: Moore, a senior, scored three goals and had two assists in a 7-2 victory over Cheverus.

Karley Piers, Falmouth girls’ indoor track: Competing against mostly college runners at Boston University’s Terrier Classic, Piers set a school record in the mile of 5 minutes, 12.10 seconds.

Grace Ramsdell and Franny Ramsdell, Wells girls’ basketball: The Ramsdell sisters helped the Warriors win two of three last week to move into third place in Class B South. Grace Ramsdell, a sophomore forward, averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in those games; Franny Ramsdell, a senior guard, averaged 21 points and 4 steals.

Caroline Smith, Freeport girls’ basketball: The senior guard scored 25 points in a 50-28 win over Traip Academy. The final point, a free throw, was her 1,000th career point. She is the fourth Falcons girls’ player to achieve that milestone.

