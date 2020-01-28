WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Jean R. Williams, 82, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hanover Terrace Health Care in Hanover, N.H.

She was born May 18, 1937, in Salem, Mass., the daughter of Walter C. and Marjorie E. (Reid) Merrill. Jean spent her early years in Danvers, Mass., before earning her art history B.A. from Wellesley College in 1959. While attending the Simmons School of Social work, Jean met Raymond W. Williams, they were married 1961 in New Gloucester, Maine. In 1970 they moved to Portland, Maine, where Ray was pastor of Stevens Avenue Congregational Church for 25 years. During that time Jean worked as a school librarian at Hall Elementary school in Portland. In 2010, Ray and Jean moved to Wilder, Vt., to be nearer their son and grandchildren, where they lived the rest of their lives.

Jean adored spending time at their summer home on Bailey Island, Maine where for 30 years she and Ray watched their children and grandchildren grow up. Jean was a devoted wife and mother, and a great friend to all who were fortunate to know her!

Jean has been a resident at Hanover Terrace since 2012. Rev. Williams died in 2016.

Jean is survived by her sons, Ian Williams of White River Jct., and Leif Williams of Martinez, Calif., and four grandchildren: Reid, Alexis, Jill and Leicia.

A spring committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, Maine.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Bayada Foundation,

PO Box 1590,

Norwich, VT 05055

