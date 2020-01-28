BRUNSWICK — Senior Alexis Guptill had 10 of her team-leading 15 points in the first quarter as the Dragons opened a 20-10 lead and held off Falmouth in a key Class A South girls high school basketball game.

Following the fast start, the Dragons fended off the Yachtsmen for the five-point victory as they improved to 12-3.

Logan Brown had three 3-pointers and went 5-for-6 at the line to finish with 14 points, while Lanye Brown added 10 points.

Morgan Foster brought down eight rebounds and ignited the defense going with her effort and work on the defensive boards.

Sloane Ginevan led Falmouth with 16 points. The Dragons visit Morse on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Brunswick 68, Marshwood 32

On Monday, the Dragons jumped to a 38-17 lead at the half and rolled to a 68-32 win over Biddeford.

Guptill registered her first career triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Brown led all scorers with 18 points. The sophomore guard also grabbed seven rebounds, had five steals, while dishing out five assists.

Brewer had 11 points while Kendahl Dow chipped in with eight.

Lexi Libby led Biddeford (3-12) with nine points, followed by Chantelle Bouchard’s eight.

Lisbon 44, Mt. Abram 30

The Greyhounds broke out to an 18-4 advantage after the first quarter behind Giana Russo’s nine in the frame and Lisbon dispatched the Roadrunners in Mountain Valley Conference action on Tuesday.

“After a tough game (Monday), the girls came out with the intensity needed to set the tone in the first quarter,” Lisbon coach Doug Sautter said.

Russo finished with a game-high 14 points, including a pair of buckets from behind the arc. The senior also had 11 assists and five rebounds in the win.

Destiney Dechaines followed with 12 points and Kiley Merritt added eight for Lisbon as they improved to 9-6 and will be on the road once again Thursday when they play Spruce Mountain at 6:30 p.m.

Kaylee Knight had a team-leading 12 points, while junior forward Madison Phelps contributed 11 for Mt. Abram in the losing effort.

Rangeley 53, Pine Tree Academy 19 Winnie LaRochelle had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers past Pine Tree Academy.

Rangeley took a commanding 24-10 lead at the half and a 45-12 lead through three quarters.

Lauren Eastlack had 11 points for Rangeley (15-0), while Isabelle Whittier had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Regence Sandy led Pine Tree (3-11) with eight points while Paige Tyson had seven and Eliana Tardiff had four. The Breakers are home on Saturday when they host Temple at 6 p.m.

Richmond 36, Temple Academy 34

The Bobcats built a 27-16 lead through three quarters but had to hold off the visiting Bereans for the two-point victory.

Temple outscored Richmond, 18-9 in the final period but it wasn’t enough.

Macy Carver scored a team-high 17 points and Kara Briand added nine while Bryannah Shea added seven as the Bobcats improved to 5-10. Hannah Hubbard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Temple (6-9), while Ella Baker contributed with nine. Dirigo 50, Wiscasset 32 The Cougars used a 24-3 first-quarter run to build their lead on the Wolverines and sailed to the MVC victory on Tuesday. Dirigo (7-8) was led by Page Luedrs’ 12 points as Alyssa McTyre and Alyria Perrault each had seven. Kateleen Trask led all scores with 15 points while bringing down seven rebounds. Zoe Waltz had seven points and 10 rebounds, while Madison Carrier scored six, also hauling in 10 boards.

Wiscasset plays at Telstar this evening at 5 p.m.

Marshwood 72, Morse 35 Angelina Bisson scored 20 points and Kayla Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Hawks cruised to a 29-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back, downing the Shipbuilders at home. Casey Perry added eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (14-2). Julia Goddard scored 19 points for Morse. Morse travels to Brunswick on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Boys basketball

DIXFIELD — Dirigo pounced in the first quarter with a 26-4 run, and the Wolverines never recovered as the Cougars took down Wiscasset, 82-26 in MVC action Tuesday.

Senior guard Mike Packard led 13 different scorers with a game-high 17 points for Dirigo (6-11). Sophomore forward Wyatt Smith contribured 11 points. Junior guard Billy Pinkham paced Wiscasset (0-16) with 11 points followed by Ricky York’s five and Marshall Weeks’ four in the losing effort. The Wolverines are at Telstar today at 6:30 p.m. Falmouth 57, Brunswick 29 Mike Simonds scored nine of his 15 points during the 21-11 third-quarter run as the Yachtsmenpulled away to beat the Dragons in Class A South hoops.

Falmouth led Brunswick 15-2 after the first quarter and the Dragons never recovered.

Brady Coyne had 12 points and Emmett Hamilton added 11 for Falmouth (13-3). James Belanger led Brunswick (7-8) with 11 points, followed by Cody Larson and Noah Goddard, each netting five points. Brunswick will travel the short trip on route one for a 6:30 tip off at Morse on Friday.

Kennebunk 86, Mt. Ararat 64

Max Murray scored 24 points and Adam Lux had 20 as the Rams raced to a 30-13 first-quarter lead and cruised past the visiting Eagles.

Ian Murray chipped in with 13 points for the Rams (12-3). Freshman Lukas Holman scored 19 points for Mt. Ararat as James Singleton and Ty Henke had 12 and 11, respectively. JD Dionne had eight while Caleb Manuel added seven. The Eagles host Leavitt on Friday at 7 p.m.

Rangeley 56, Pine Tree Academy 52

Kenneth Thompson led the Lakers with 25 points for the four point win over the Breakers.

Trevor Dolbier and Ian Lillis each had nine points for Rangeley (14-1). Pine Tree dominated the boards in the first half, but the Lakers took control of the rebounding in the third quarter and outscored the Breakers 18-11 to a take a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Chris Amisi was the Breakers (8-7) leading scorer with 34 points and Jahiesh Stewart had eight points. The Breakers are home on Saturday when they host Temple at 7:30 p.m. Richmond 52, Temple 36 The Bobcats held a 25-13 lead at the half and continued to roll on their way to their ninth win of the season over the visiting Bereans.

Calob Densmore had a game-high 20 points followed by Kenny Bing’s 13. Dakota Gilpatric chipped in with nine. Bing also grabbed 14 rebounds and had four steals. The Bobcats were 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

Drajan Jovanovic led Temple (8-7) with 12 points with Stevo Kruta adding seven.

Richmond (9-6) goes to Waynflete on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

York 66, Freeport 51

The Wildcats used a 21-13 third-quarter run to extended their lead to 51-38 and beat the Falcons on the road to remain unbeaten.

Brady Cummins finished with 17 points for York (14-0), while Jonathan Donovan had 13 points, Will MacDonald 11 points and Riley Linn 10. Colby Arsenault led Freeport with 15 points and Blaine Cockburn added 14. Heath Cockburn and Liam Holt each had six as the Falcons travel to Yarmouth on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.

