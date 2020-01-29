WEST BATH — A West Bath man was bitten by a fox at his home on Campbell Pond Road Wednesday morning.

This is the latest in a string of attacks by foxes believed to be rabid over the past year in the Bath and West Bath area. So far, there are no plans by local, state or federal agencies to address the problem.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a couple noticed a fox was chasing their daughter’s dog. The 71-year-old man tried to intervene and was bitten in the foot by the fox, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Thibeault. The man stabbed the fox with a kitchen knife and held the animal to the ground until West Bath animal control officer Todd Stead showed up and shot the fox, wounding it.

Thibeault arrived and killed the animal, which was taken to the Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta for testing.

The man suffered scratches on his foot and arms and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. It was unclear if he would undergo the post-exposure rabies vaccination treatment.

This is the third person attacked by a fox in West Bath this year.

Police on Jan. 5 killed a fox that attacked a man on Moose Trail Drive in West Bath, hours after an attack on another man. That animal tested positive for rabies.

Deputies killed a fox that was acting strange and chewing on cardboard on State Road on Jan. 21. Stead said that animals also tested positive for rabies.

Stead said this is the 11th potentially rabid fox he’s dealt with since September 2019.

