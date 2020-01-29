PHIPPSBURG — The Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association will hold the 21st annual Dickie LeMont “Take A Kid Fishing ” ice fishing derby Sunday, Feb. 9.

The event will run from daybreak until 4 p.m., on Sagadahoc County waters only. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be offered for bass, trout, crappie, pickerel, white and yellow perch in adult and youth divisions.

Weigh-ins will be at the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Outdoor Education Center at 272 Main Road (Route 209), Phippsburg. Participants must be in line when it closes at 4 p.m. Live fish will not be accepted.

Door prizes are available; first place is $400, second is $200 and third is $100. Tickets are available at Bissons Center Store and Pine Tree Service Center. Visit the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Facebook page for updates.

