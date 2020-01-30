Registration for the 23rd annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K race kicks off for Cape Elizabeth residents on Wednesday, March 11 before opening to general public on Thursday, March 12

Race organizers have announced registration dates for the 23rd running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, which takes place on Aug. 1, 2020.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 for Cape Elizabeth residents, who will have the opportunity to register for 600 slots. Registration for 4,000 general public slots will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. All runners must register through the race website, www.Beach2Beacon.org.

A lottery for the remaining slots will take place immediately following the close of registration, from March 12 through Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m., with lottery winners notified beginning March 23.

Those hoping to register are advised to setup and log into their accounts before 7 a.m., to speed up their access to the queue. The race entry fee is unchanged from 2019 at $55 plus applicable fees.

The TDB2B10K will again partner with Race Roster with its controlled-queue entry system registration services. The system allows registrants more time to complete the registration process without losing their place in the virtual line.

Detailed registration information is available at www.beach2beacon.org/race-info/2020-registration-details/, along with What to Expect during the registration process www.beach2beacon.org/2020-registration-what-to-expect/.

For those individuals who are not able to register during the announced March dates, the race’s soon-to-be-announced 2020 charitable beneficiary and past race charitable beneficiaries may utilize race entries for fundraising purposes, and those organizations may be contacted directly to purchase a race entry. The TDB2B10K’s charity entry program has helped Maine nonprofits raise more than $1.6 million since the inception of the event.

Online registration for the Kids’ Fun Run – scheduled for Friday, July 31 at Fort Williams – will begin online April 1 and continue through July 30; parents/guardians may also register their children onsite at both the race Expo and at the time of the Kids’ Fun Run. More information on the Kids’ Fun Run is available at www.beach2beacon.org/race-info/kids-fun-run/.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K draws runners from New England and throughout the world to Cape Elizabeth. The race begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past ocean vistas and ends in Fort Williams Park at historic Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in the world.

In 2019, the 22nd running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K included 6,417 finishers from nine countries, 42 states, and almost 260 Maine cities and towns. Thousands of spectators cheered runners along the route and at the finish, and more than 800 volunteers helped ensure a smooth operation. The race debuted in 1998 with 2,408 runners crossing the finish line.

More than $90,000 in prize money is awarded to the top finishers and place winners in various categories for men and women, and a separate $30,000 donation is provided to a designated beneficiary each year by the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®.

For additional information about the race, visit www.beach2beacon.org and find the TD Beach to Beacon 10K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

