Re: “Our View: Schools should be safe for all Maine children” (Jan. 17):

I am a loyal, 33-year subscriber, yet I find your editorial opinions increasingly disagreeable.

Is it permissible to express general agreement with the sentiment expressed by a woman at a recent Skowhegan school board meeting? Is it permissible to express concern that the school board now wishes it had moved to deny this woman her right to free expression? While her remarks (about a gender-neutral bathroom) were emotional and coarse, I do believe that they reflect the views of the majority of citizens who do not attend school board meetings.

In my social and work environment, I am hard pressed to find someone who agrees with shared-gender restrooms and coerced social accommodation of the gender-confused.

Those who equate sickness with virtue would have the rest of us believe that we need to adjust to their every whim. While I believe that the gender-confused are sick and deserving of pity, the rights of the majority ought not be subordinated to those of the minority.

Wanting to be a millionaire does not make me one. Wanting to be a different gender will not make you so, regardless of behavior modification or surgery. Genetically, we are what our Creator makes us.

No one is perfect and we are called to deal with our imperfections with dignity. Though you implied differently in your editorial, transgender people are not “normal.” Those who claim this remind me of Petruchio claiming that the sun is the moon and the moon is the sun.

James Michaud

Wells

