Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Brunswick native Kevin Sullivan, longtime foreign correspondent for The Washington Post, will deliver the talk, “The View from Washington,” at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Kresge Auditorium, Visual Arts Center on the Bowdoin College campus.

Sullivan grew up in Brunswick, attending Brunswick schools through his high school graduation in 1977 before pursuing his undergraduate degree at University of New Hampshire.

Since then, he has gone to become a Pulitzer Prize-winning senior correspondent and associate editor for The Washington Post. He was a Post foreign correspondent for 14 years, then served as chief foreign correspondent, deputy foreign editor, and Sunday and features editor. He has reported from more than 75 countries on six continents.

Sullivan and his wife, Mary Jordan, were the Post’s co-bureau chiefs in Tokyo, Mexico City and London. They won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for their coverage of the Mexican criminal justice system. They, with four Post photographers, were finalists for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for stories about difficulties facing women around the world. They also won the George Polk Award in 1998 for coverage of the Asian financial crisis.

Sullivan is a co-author of “Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland,” a number-one New York Times bestseller in 2015, and “The Prison Angel.” He contributed to “Trump Revealed,” the Post’s 2016 biography of Donald Trump, and to “Nine Irish Lives.”

Sullivan’s talk is sponsored by the Bowdoin Public Service Initiative with support from the Tom Cassidy Lecture Fund.

His talk is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Chingos at [email protected].

