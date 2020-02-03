MADISON — Corey Wiers scored 23 points to lead the Lisbon High School boys basketball team to a 68-62 Mountain Valley Conference win over Madison on Monday.

Greyhound DJ Douglass scored 13 points, leaving his five points short of 1,000 career points. Lisbon (10-7) hosts Boothbay on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cameron Cobb scored a game-high 29 points for Madison (9-9), while Caden Franzose added 16 points.

Richmond 68, Buckfield 62

The hot Bobcats finished their regular season with an East-West Conference win over the Bucks at Richmond.

The game was close in the first half, with Buckfield (8-10) closing a 24-19 deficit down to 34-33 at the break. The Bobcats claimed a 53-45 lead after three quarters and held off the Bucks in the fourth quarter.

Richmond closed its regular season by winning seven of its final eight contests to finish 11-7. The Bobcats will next play in the Class C South postseason (to be announced).

Kenny Bing scored 25 points in the Richmond win, while Calob Densmore added 23. Cole Alexander chipped in seven points. Bing had 13 rebounds, while Alexander dished out four assists.

Tyler Gammon paced Buckfield with a game-high 30 points.

Unified basketball

LISBON — Sebastian Heimerl-Pomelow scored 14 points to lead Lisbon (1-1) past Edward Little (2-1), 43-42.

Michael Farrington added eight points, and Kristy Coleman and Kendrick Patten had six points apiece for Lisbon, which also received solid defense from Kendrick Patten and Misty Coleman.

Edward Little’s Simon Hayes led all scorers with 22 points. Hailey Smith contributed eight points and Ashley Billings finished with six.

The Greyhounds visit Oak Hill on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

