Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s fifth presentation of their 23nd annual Winter Speaker Series, entitled George Sproule’s Mapping the Mid-Coast, 1770, features Matthew Edney, Oster Professor in History of Cartography at the University of Southern Maine. This event takes place in the Morrill Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.
This presentation is also known as “George Sproule’s Mapping of Mid-Coast Colonial Maine: Local Colonists vs. Imperial Agents.” George Sproule (1743–1817) mapped Merrymeeting Bay in about 1770 as part of an imperial project to map the coasts of British North America. This heavily illustrated presentation explores the nature of Sproule’s work in the context of colonial mapping practices and the distinct nature of the imperial project.
Speaker Series presentations are free and open to the public and supported by Patagonia, Inc. in Freeport. Visit for more information www.fomb.org.
