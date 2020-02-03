MINOT — An Auburn man reported missing by his family Friday was shot and killed by police Sunday night after a chase, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Four officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Chief Deputy William Gagne declined to say how many of those officers fired at Jason Gora, 44, or if Gora, who was armed, shot at police.

“Right now it’s not our investigation,” Gagne said Monday. “We’re not going to release details. It would be up to the Attorney General’s Office; I don’t want to compromise their investigation.”

Marc Malon, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office declined to comment Monday on specifics, noting an investigation into the shooting was “ongoing.”

Gagne said Gora’s family reported him missing on Friday night, concerned he was “potentially a danger to himself.”

“This is something Auburn had been working on and they were trying to locate him because they were concerned for his well-being,” Gagne said. “It was around 8 (p.m. Sunday) when they got the information about where potentially he could be. Then they got in the area, saw him, tried to stop him and he took off.”

Gora led police on a chase on Minot Avenue in Auburn, eventually crossing the centerline of the roadway with his Jeep Wrangler and colliding with a Mechanic Falls police cruiser parked outside the Minot Post Office, totaling the cruiser, according to Gagne.

“After the crash, he took off on foot and he ended up across the street, diagonally across the street to the old Stone & Irish Auto Body Shop, and that’s where the shooting occurred,” Gagne said.

The “armed confrontation” took place at around 8:25 p.m. Gora died at the scene.

Gora has a 1996 conviction for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Sgt. Jon Guay, Deputy Matthew Noyes and Deputy Darian Nadeau of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sgt. Alfred Daigle of the Mechanic Falls Police Department, were all placed on administrative leave, standard protocol in cases where officers use deadly force, Gagne said.

“All of the officers are OK. There are some minor aches and pains and one has a minor cut,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

